

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $787 million, or $5.71 per share. This compares with $368 million, or $2.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $992 million or $7.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $68.91 billion from $66.10 billion last year.



McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $787 Mln. vs. $368 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.71 vs. $2.48 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $7.17 -Revenue (Q4): $68.91 Bln vs. $66.10 Bln last year.



