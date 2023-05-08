

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $125.1 million, or $3.38 per share. This compares with $115.0 million, or $2.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $690.0 million from $691.2 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $125.1 Mln. vs. $115.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.38 vs. $2.91 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.47 -Revenue (Q1): $690.0 Mln vs. $691.2 Mln last year.



