

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Victrex plc (VCT.L) reported that its first-half profit before tax declined to 39.1 million pounds from 43.6 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 38.5 pence compared to 43.3 pence. Underlying profit before tax was 42.5 million pounds compared to 48.2 million pounds. Underlying EPS was 41.9 pence compared to 47.8 pence.



First-half revenue was 162.2 million pounds, which was up 1%. In constant currency, revenue was down 5%. Group sales volume was 1,941 tonnes, down 14% on the prior year, below the Group's expectations at the start of the year.



Jakob Sigurdsson, Chief Executive of Victrex, said: 'Our first half performance was driven by strong pricing, an improved sales mix and currency, with revenue up 1%, despite a softer macro-economic environment, resulting in weaker volumes, compared to a record fiscal 2022.'



The Board proposed to maintain the interim dividend at 13.42 pence per share.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken