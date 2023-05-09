

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO):



Earnings: -$3.0 million in Q1 vs. -$2.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q1 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $61.0 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.42 per share Revenue: $1.18 billion in Q1 vs. $1.07 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.70



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken