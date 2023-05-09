

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coty Inc. (COTY) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $105.1 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $50.3 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Coty Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $168.1 million or $0.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $1.29 billion from $1.19 billion last year.



Coty Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $105.1 Mln. vs. $50.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.12 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.03 -Revenue (Q3): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.52 - $0.53



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken