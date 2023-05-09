

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $121 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $181 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $161 million or $1.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $3.06 billion from $3.18 billion last year.



Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $121 Mln. vs. $181 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.23 -Revenue (Q1): $3.06 Bln vs. $3.18 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.18 to $5.35



