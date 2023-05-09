

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $140.92 million, or $2.38 per share. This compares with $159.83 million, or $2.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $147.75 million or $2.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $684.67 million from $690.57 million last year.



Waters Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $140.92 Mln. vs. $159.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.38 vs. $2.62 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.61 -Revenue (Q1): $684.67 Mln vs. $690.57 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.52 to $2.62 Full year EPS guidance: $12.55 to $12.75,



