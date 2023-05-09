

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $304 million, or $5.32 per share. This compares with $199 million, or $3.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $341 million or $5.98 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.5% to $1.59 billion from $1.33 billion last year.



TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $304 Mln. vs. $199 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.32 vs. $3.38 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.45 -Revenue (Q2): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $23.31 to $24.19 Full year revenue guidance: $6,410 to $6,500 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken