

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - IT services and consulting major Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, (CTSH), on Tuesday, announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to increase the adoption of Artificial Intelligence by businesses around the world.



It will be powered by Google Cloud's suite of AI products and will help clients to create, migrate, and modernize their AI journeys.



As part of the expanded alliance Cognizant will open new Google Cloud AI Innovation Centers in Bangalore, London, and San Francisco.



Cognizant will expand its product offerings and provide training resources for tech talent development on Google cloud. Building on existing Data Modernization and Data Analytics specializations on Google Cloud, it will build a suite of transformative solutions for all industries leverage the generative, predictive AI and analytical capabilities of Google Cloud.



The first suite of solutions will be offered to the banking, insurance, life sciences, and retail industries.



Cognizant's investments in Google Cloud AI also include launching the Cognizant Google Cloud AI University that will train 25 thousand Cognizant professionals on Google Cloud AI technologies, which will be offered to the company's clients as well.



The university will offer a wide range of courses including introductory courses on AI fundamentals, advanced courses on Google Cloud's solutions, and specific AI use cases.



Monday, during the regular trading hours, shares of Cognizant closed at $61.64 down 2.61% or $1.65.



