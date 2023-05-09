

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2022 net income attributable to owners of the parent soared 128 percent to 168.73 billion Japanese yen from last year's 74.04 billion yen.



Earnings per share grew to 113.36 yen from 49.74 yen a year ago. Operating income climbed 118.1 percent to 190.50 billion yen from last year.



Net sales for the year increased 20.6 percent to 2.46 trillion yen from 2.04 trillion yen in the same period last year.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023, the company expects profit attributable to be 100 billion yen or 67.19 yen per share, down 40.7 percent from last year. Operating income would be 150 billion yen, down 21.3 percent, while net sales are expected to rise 9.8 percent to 2.70 trillion yen.



