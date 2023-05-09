

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Irish airline company Ryanair Holdings Plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) said on Tuesday that it has ordered $40 billion worth 300 new Boeing 737-MAX-10 aircraft.



Following the news, Boeing Company (BA) was seen trading up by 2.18 percent at $201.57 per share in the pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange.



The aircraft are expected to be delivered during the period from 2027 to 2033.



Boeing's B737-MAX-10 aircraft will enable Ryanair to facilitate a traffic growth of 80 percent from 168 million in year end March 2023, to 300 million a year by March 2034.



Ryanair expects 50 percent of these deliveries will replace older B737NGs.



In addition to a significant revenue growth, the new order offers Ryanair with extra seats to further widen Ryanair's unit-cost advantage over all EU competitor airlines.



Ryanair Group CEO, Michael O'Leary, said: '.These new, fuel efficient, greener technology aircraft offer 21% more seats, burn 20% less fuel and are 50% quieter than our B737-NGs. This order, coupled with our remaining Gamechanger deliveries, will create 10,000 new jobs for highly paid aviation professionals over the next decade, and these jobs will be located across all of Europe's main economies where Ryanair is currently the No.1 or No.2 airline.'



