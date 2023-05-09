

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX), a healthcare product developer, announced on Tuesday, that its Chief Financial Officer Jay Saccaro will step down at the end of May to pursue another opportunity. Brian Stevens has been named acting finance chief effective May 31, until the company fills the role.



Stevens joined Baxter as senior vice president chief accounting officer and controller in 2018, and will continue with these responsibilities in addition to being the acting CFO. Brian is an experienced executive who worked in Groupon as its treasurer and Chief accounting officer.



Currently the shares of Baxter International are trading at $44.37, down 2.71% or $1.24.



