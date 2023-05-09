

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Tuesday, gaining for a second straight session, ahead of key U.S. inflation data.



Investors awaited clarity on U.S. debt ceiling talks, and U.S. inflation data for additional clues on the outlook for rates.



The dollar's rise limited the yellow metal's gains. The dollar index rose to 101.84 around mid morning, and despite paring some gains subsequently, remains in positive territory at 101.67, gaining about 0.3%.



Gold futures for June ended higher by $9.70 or about 0.5% at $2,042.90 an ounce.



Silver futures for July ended up $0.064 at $25.898 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $3.9015 per pound, down $0.0280 from the previous close.



Data on U.S. consumer and producer price inflation are due to be released on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.



CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicates an 88.0 percent chance the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged at its next meeting in June.



