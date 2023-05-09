

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN):



Earnings: $12.33 million in Q1 vs. -$183.32 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q1 vs. -$1.59 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $33.33 million or $0.29 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $1.42 billion in Q1 vs. $0.95 billion in the same period last year.



