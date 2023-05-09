

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$137.02 million, or -$0.73 per share. This compares with -$90.39 million, or -$0.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.0% to $21.59 million from $24.82 million last year.



Nektar Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$137.02 Mln. vs. -$90.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.73 vs. -$0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.25 -Revenue (Q1): $21.59 Mln vs. $24.82 Mln last year.



