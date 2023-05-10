

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) announced earnings for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $643.43 million, or $4.12 per share. This compares with $673.18 million, or $4.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, H&R Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $655.90 million or $4.20 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $2.09 billion from $2.06 billion last year.



H&R Block Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $643.43 Mln. vs. $673.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.12 vs. $4.05 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.46 -Revenue (Q3): $2.09 Bln vs. $2.06 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.65 to $3.80 Full year revenue guidance: $3.440 to $3.465 Bln



