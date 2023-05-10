

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MannKind Corp. (MNKD) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$9.79 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$25.99 million, or -$0.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 238.9% to $40.63 million from $11.99 million last year.



MannKind Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$9.79 Mln. vs. -$25.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.04 vs. -$0.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.05 -Revenue (Q1): $40.63 Mln vs. $11.99 Mln last year.



