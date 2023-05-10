

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Microvision Inc. (MVIS) announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$19.03 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$13.17 million, or -$0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 122.9% to $0.78 million from $0.35 million last year.



Microvision Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$19.03 Mln. vs. -$13.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.11 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.11 -Revenue (Q1): $0.78 Mln vs. $0.35 Mln last year.



