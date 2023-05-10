

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK), a German maker of flavors and fragrances, said Tuesday that it extended the contract of chief financial officer Olaf Klinger for another four years until January 2028.



The company noted that Olaf Klinger (58) has been responsible for the finance division since January, 2016. Since his appointment to the Executive Board, he has supported the company with a number of strategic growth initiatives. These include the accompaniment of many acquisitions, such as ADF/IDF in the USA, French fragrance experts Neroli and Romani, Canadian company Giraffe and Chinese company Wing Pet Food.



