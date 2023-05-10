

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German flag carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) said that its shareholders approved all agenda items by a large majority.



The airline said that about 3,000 shareholders followed Tuesday's Annual General Meeting online. A total of 42.41 percent of the share capital was represented. In sum, twelve agenda items were put to the vote at the Annual General Meeting.



The shareholders approved the actions of the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year by a large majority.



Among the items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting was the election of members of the Supervisory Board. Karl-Ludwig Kley, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Carsten Knobel, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, were reelected as members of the Supervisory Board. Karl Gernandt, Executive Chairman of Kühne Holding AG, was newly elected to the Supervisory Board.



