

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) reported that its first quarter EBITDA declined by 3.4% to 319.0 million euros from the prior year. EBIT fell by 10.2% to 188.9 million euros from the prior year.



Earnings per share declined to 0.43 euros from last year's 0.55 euros, due to increased depreciation on capital expenditures and a financial result influenced by rising interest rates.



The total number of fee-based customer contracts increased by 240,000 to 27.70 million contracts. 90,000 new contracts were added in the Consumer Access segment and 110,000 in the Business Applications segment. A further 40,000 contracts were gained in the Consumer Applications segment.



Sales grew by 6.6% in the first quarter of 2023 to 1.54 billion euros from the prior year.



United Internet confirmed its guidance for 2023 and continues to expect an increase in consolidated sales for the year as a whole to about 6.2 billion euros compared to 5.915 billion euros in the prior year.



Annual EBITDA is likely to be on a par with the previous year EBITDA of 1.272 billion euros.



