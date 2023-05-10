

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK), a leisure, travel and tourism company, Wednesday reported a loss before tax 376.3 million euros for the second quarter, narrower than 466.5 million euros last year, driven by improved demand.



Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation, or EBITDA was a loss of 42.7 million euros compared with 130 million euros loss last year.



Excluding one-time items, underlying EBITDA loss narrowed to 42.9 million euros from 123.1 million euros loss a year ago.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for the quarter stood at 247.6 million euros loss compared with a loss of 343.1 million euros in the prior-year quarter.



Underlying EBIT improved 26.5% to 242.4 million euros loss.



Net loss was 364.3 million euros or 1.26 euros per share for the second quarter, wider than 335.7 million euros or 1.23 euros per share loss in the same quarter a year ago.



Quarterly revenue increased 48.1% to 3.153 billion euros from 2.128 billion euros last year.



Looking forward, the company still expects full-year underlying EBIT at constant currency to increase significantly from the previous year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken