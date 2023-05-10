Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.05.2023
WKN: 854607 | ISIN: JP3814000000 | Ticker-Symbol: FJI
Tradegate
10.05.23
09:40 Uhr
49,090 Euro
+0,260
+0,53 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,94049,20009:47
48,73049,31009:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENTEGRIS
ENTEGRIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENTEGRIS INC71,90+0,77 %
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION49,090+0,53 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.