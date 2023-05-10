

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIF.PK) Wednesday reported income before taxes of 282.2 billion yen for the full year, higher than 260.4 billion yen in the previous year, helped by growth in businesses including Medical Systems, Electronic Materials, Business Innovation and Imaging.



Net income for the year increased to 219.4 billion yen or 547.21 yen per share from 211.2 billion yen or 527.33 yen per share last year.



Revenue increased to 2,859 billion yen from 2,525.8 billion yen in the previous year.



The company plans to pay out an annual dividend of 130 yen per share, 10 yen per share higher than the previous announcement.



For the next year, an annual dividend of 150 yen per share is planned, which includes a commemorative dividend of 10 yen per share for the company's 90th anniversary.



Looking forward, the company sees fiscal 2023 revenue to be 2,950 billion yen.



