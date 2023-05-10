

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Panasonic Corporation (PCRFY.PK, PCRFF.PK) on Wednesday reported a rise in net profit for the fiscal ended on March 31, 2023.



For the 12-month period, the Japanese company posted a net income of 280.556 billion yen or 113.72 yen per share, higher than 265.438 billion yen or 109.37 yen per share reported for 2022. Pre-tax income was at 316.409 billion yen as against last year's 360.395 billion yen.



Operating profit stood at 288.570 billion yen, versus 357.526 billion yen of previous year.



Net sales stood at 8.378 trillion yen, higher than 7.388 trillion yen registered a year ago.



The sales were supported by increased sales of such products as A2W, automotive systems and components reflecting the recovery of automobile production, and EV batteries as well as to the new consolidation of Blue Yonder Holding, Inc., and the effect of currency translation.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2024, Panasonic expects post a net profit of 350 billion yen, with an operating income of 430 billion yen, on sales of 8.500 trillion yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken