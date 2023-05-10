

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) reported that revenue for the month of April 2023 was NT$1.82 billion or $59.3 million, representing a decrease of 0.9% from March 2023, and a decrease of 22.3% from April 2022. The company noted its April revenue was essentially flat sequentially as further improvements in demand of LCD drivers and gold bumping helped to offset industry-wide customer inventory adjustments and macro-economic pressure.



ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is a provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.



