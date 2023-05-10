

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ceva Inc. (CEVA):



Earnings: -$4.87 million in Q1 vs. -$1.70 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.21 in Q1 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ceva Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.11 million or $0.00 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.12 per share Revenue: $28.74 million in Q1 vs. $34.39 million in the same period last year.



