

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA):



Earnings: -$205 million in Q1 vs. -$955 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.18 in Q1 vs. -$0.86 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $457 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.56 per share Revenue: $3.66 billion in Q1 vs. $3.66 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 - $2.55 Full year revenue guidance: $14.8 - $15.4 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken