

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) is up over 85% at $8.93. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is up over 33% at $18.85. Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) is up over 22% at $9.20. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) is up over 17% at $3.42. JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) is up over 15% at $5.39. Nerdy, Inc. (NRDY) is up over 14% at $3.56. Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) is up over 11% at $43.00. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) is up over 10% at $118.00. RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) is up over 9% at $29.06. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRX) is up over 8% at $3.69. Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is up over 7% at $76.60. N-able, Inc. (NABL) is up over 7% at $13.58. Alcon Inc. (ALC) is up over 6% at $78.57. Li Auto Inc. (LI) is up over 6% at $26.34.



In the Red



Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) is down over 20% at $6.98. Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) is down over 18% at $5.65. Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) is down over 17% at $16.68. Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL) is down over 17% at $9.57. Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is down over 16% at $46.63. Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is down over 14% at $29.50. Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is down over 13% at $109.97. Coherent Corp. (COHR) is down over 13% at $27.60. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) is down over 12% at $15.08. Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) is down over 9% at $29.30. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is down over 6% at $9.03.



