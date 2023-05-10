

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gambling major International Game Technology Plc (IGT) said on Wednesday that its subsidiary, IGT Global Services Limited has signed a 10-year contract with National Lottery Plc, a unit of IZI Group and the new operator of National Lottery in Malta.



IGT also inked an instant ticket printing services contract, expected to run until June 2032, for the National Lottery's re-launch of instant tickets into the market.



With the new agreements in place, IGT plans to work with the National Lottery to relaunch the Lottery's instant ticket program and double the size of its retailer network.



