

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $22.32 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $4.73 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $560.74 million from $537.43 million last year.



The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $22.32 Mln. vs. $4.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.13 vs. $0.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q1): $560.74 Mln vs. $537.43 Mln last year.



