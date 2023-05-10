

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Co. (NYT), while announcing higher first-quarter results, on Wednesday said it expects second-quarter total subscription revenues to increase 6 percent to 8 percent, while total advertising revenues to decrease 4 percent to 8 percent.



For the quarter, digital-only subscription revenues would increase 12 percent to 15 percent from last year, while digital advertising revenues would decrease low-to-mid-single digits.



Separately, New York Times announced that William Bardeen, chief strategy officer, has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective July 1.



Bardeen succeeds Roland Caputo, who announced his planned retirement as CFO in December 2022. He will remain with the company through September 30 to help ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.



Bardeen, 48, has almost 20 years of experience at New York Times, joining the company in 2004.



He's served as chief strategy officer since 2018. Prior to that, he was senior vice president of strategy and development from 2013 to 2018. Bardeen has also served in various other leadership roles at The Times.



Before joining the company, he was a management consultant.



In its first quarter, the company's earnings totaled $22.32 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $4.73 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $560.74 million from $537.43 million last year.



