

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production declined for the first time in four months in March, though marginally, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production dropped a calendar-adjusted 0.1 percent year-over-year in March, reversing a 4.9 percent rise in February.



The latest downward trend was driven primarily by the paper and pulp industry, which fell 11.4 percent from the previous year.



Services growth, excluding financial and insurance services, rose 0.7 percent in March, following a 1.5 percent increase in February.



Meanwhile, construction output rebounded 1.2 percent annually in March, after a 1.4 percent fall in the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that industrial orders fell 9.3 percent annually in March, after a 4.7 percent fall in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, industrial orders slid a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent at the end of the first quarter.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken