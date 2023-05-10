Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung! Kurschance nutzen: Großer Erfolg bereits absehbar?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J0RG | ISIN: FR0011277391 | Ticker-Symbol: 6GD
Stuttgart
10.05.23
15:00 Uhr
0,021 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYHOTELMATCH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYHOTELMATCH 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0280,03219:23
Dow Jones News
10.05.2023 | 19:07
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MYHOTELMATCH: Strong Financial Results of MYHOTELMATCH Subsidiaries confirmed

DJ MYHOTELMATCH: Strong Financial Results of MYHOTELMATCH Subsidiaries confirmed

MYHOTELMATCH MYHOTELMATCH: Strong Financial Results of MYHOTELMATCH Subsidiaries confirmed 10-May-2023 / 18:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press Release Sophia-Antipolis, May 10th 2023 - 6:30 pm Strong Financial Results of MYHOTELMATCH Subsidiaries confirmed MYHOTELMATCH presents its subsidiaries's audited financial results. MY AGENCY, the Group's operational entity specializing in customized services (concierge, travel, real estate, events and transportation), confirms that it has achieved a record year in 2022 with revenues close to EUR12M, an increase of 77% compared to 2021 (40% compared to 2019). MY AGENCY also recorded a net profit of EUR342K. The audited financial accounts for MY AGENCY are available in the Investors section on the Group's website. Publication of the 2022 consolidated annual accounts The annual financial report and consolidated financial accounts for MYHOTELMATCH, including the results of its subsidiaries, will be published on June 12, 2023. Contact MYHOTELMATCH Investor Relations - contact@myhotelmatch.com - +334 22 58 06 15 Press Relations - myhotelmatch@aelium.fr - +331 75 77 54 65 About MYHOTELMATCH MYHOTELMATCH is the next generation of travel agency that transforms luxury tourism by bringing travelers, hotel staff and hotel owners together in perfect harmony. The Group has 5 operating subsidiaries - MY CONCIERGE, MY DMC, MY EVENT, MY DRIVER, MY TRAVEL - that benefit from more than 18 years of expertise in concierge services that have created more than 80,000 experiences for VIP clients. Breaking with traditional OTAs, MYHOTELMATCH is developing an online platform using voluntary profiling and matching to provide individuals and hotels with hyper-personalised and curated experiences. MYHOTELMATCH is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR0011277391 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MYHOTELMATCH is eligible to the PEA-PME More information on myhotelmatch.com (Investors section).

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP MHM RAMYA EN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     MYHOTELMATCH 
         965 Avenue Roumanille 
         06410 Biot 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 22 58 06 15 
Internet:    https://myhotelmatch.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0011277391 
Euronext Ticker: FPN 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1629753 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1629753 10-May-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1629753&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2023 12:35 ET (16:35 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.