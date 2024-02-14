Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: 2.000% Umsatzsteigerung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EJFQ | ISIN: FR001400IE67 | Ticker-Symbol: 6GD0
Stuttgart
14.02.24
16:07 Uhr
0,785 Euro
+0,010
+1,29 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYHOTELMATCH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYHOTELMATCH 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8050,86018:56
Dow Jones News
14.02.2024 | 18:31
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MyHotelMatch: Stefan Radstrom resigns from the Board of Directors

DJ MyHotelMatch: Stefan Radstrom resigns from the Board of Directors 

MyHotelMatch 
MyHotelMatch: Stefan Radstrom resigns from the Board of Directors 
14-Feb-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Stefan Radstrom resigns from the Board of Directors 
 
Paris, February 14, 2024 - MYHOTELMATCH, the French company that brings together luxury hoteliers on a single platform, 
announces the resignation of its director Stefan Radstrom. 
 
On February 13, 2024, Stefan Radstrom resigned from his position as Director of MYHOTELMATCH, effective immediately. 
The Board unanimously thanked Stefan Radstrom for his service to the Company, of which he has been a director since 
April 8, 2022. Mr. Radstrom's new position does not allow him to maintain his active role within the Group. He will 
nevertheless continue to follow the development of MYHOTELMATCH, notably as an active hotelier. The Company will 
shortly be proposing a new member to replace him. 
 
About MYHOTELMATCH 
MYHOTELMATCH, a next-generation luxury travel agency inspired by online dating sites, is transforming luxury tourism by 
ensuring perfect osmosis between travellers, hotel staff and hotel owners. The Group's five operating subsidiaries - MY 
CONCIERGE, MY DMC, MY EVENT, MY DRIVER, MY TRAVEL - boast over 18 years of experience in bespoke services with an 
existing VIP customer base having benefited from more than 80,000 experiences. Breaking with traditional online travel 
agencies, MYHOTELMATCH's platform uses voluntary profiling to provide each individual and hotel with utterly bespoke 
and adapted experiences. 
 
MYHOTELMATCH is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C. 
ISIN: FR001400IE67- MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP 
MYHOTELMATCH is eligible for the PEA-PME investment scheme. 
 
Find out more at myhotelmatch.com (Investors page). 
 
MYHOTELMATCH contacts 
Investor Relations - Foucauld Charavay - foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com - +33(1) 56 88 11 10 
Press Relations - Amélie Orio - amelie.orio@seitosei-actifin.com -33(1) 56 88 11 14 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: MYHOTELMATCH-Stefan Radstrom resigns from the Board of Directors 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     MyHotelMatch 
         58 avenue d'Iéna 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@myhotelmatch.co 
Internet:    www.myhotelmatch.com 
ISIN:      FR001400IE67 
Euronext Ticker: MHM 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1837509 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1837509 14-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1837509&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2024 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.