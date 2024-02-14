DJ MyHotelMatch: Stefan Radstrom resigns from the Board of Directors

MyHotelMatch MyHotelMatch: Stefan Radstrom resigns from the Board of Directors 14-Feb-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stefan Radstrom resigns from the Board of Directors Paris, February 14, 2024 - MYHOTELMATCH, the French company that brings together luxury hoteliers on a single platform, announces the resignation of its director Stefan Radstrom. On February 13, 2024, Stefan Radstrom resigned from his position as Director of MYHOTELMATCH, effective immediately. The Board unanimously thanked Stefan Radstrom for his service to the Company, of which he has been a director since April 8, 2022. Mr. Radstrom's new position does not allow him to maintain his active role within the Group. He will nevertheless continue to follow the development of MYHOTELMATCH, notably as an active hotelier. The Company will shortly be proposing a new member to replace him. About MYHOTELMATCH MYHOTELMATCH, a next-generation luxury travel agency inspired by online dating sites, is transforming luxury tourism by ensuring perfect osmosis between travellers, hotel staff and hotel owners. The Group's five operating subsidiaries - MY CONCIERGE, MY DMC, MY EVENT, MY DRIVER, MY TRAVEL - boast over 18 years of experience in bespoke services with an existing VIP customer base having benefited from more than 80,000 experiences. Breaking with traditional online travel agencies, MYHOTELMATCH's platform uses voluntary profiling to provide each individual and hotel with utterly bespoke and adapted experiences. MYHOTELMATCH is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C. ISIN: FR001400IE67- MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MYHOTELMATCH is eligible for the PEA-PME investment scheme. Find out more at myhotelmatch.com (Investors page). MYHOTELMATCH contacts Investor Relations - Foucauld Charavay - foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com - +33(1) 56 88 11 10 Press Relations - Amélie Orio - amelie.orio@seitosei-actifin.com -33(1) 56 88 11 14 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: MYHOTELMATCH-Stefan Radstrom resigns from the Board of Directors =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: MyHotelMatch 58 avenue d'Iéna 75116 Paris France E-mail: contact@myhotelmatch.co Internet: www.myhotelmatch.com ISIN: FR001400IE67 Euronext Ticker: MHM AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1837509 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

