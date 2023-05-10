

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $3.47 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $20.17 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $5.07 million or $0.10 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 40.7% to $113.67 million from $191.76 million last year.



Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $3.47 Mln. vs. $20.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.08 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.06 -Revenue (Q1): $113.67 Mln vs. $191.76 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken