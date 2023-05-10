

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA):



Earnings: -$1.01 million in Q1 vs. $19.20 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q1 vs. $0.35 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.76 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.43 per share Revenue: $307.71 million in Q1 vs. $290.76 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken