

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$40.65 million, or -$0.16 per share. This compares with -$79.03 million, or -$0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 42.3% to $114.94 million from $199.07 million last year.



Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$40.65 Mln. vs. -$79.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.16 vs. -$0.36 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.14 -Revenue (Q1): $114.94 Mln vs. $199.07 Mln last year.



