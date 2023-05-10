

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$59.04 million, or -$0.92 per share. This compares with -$100.46 million, or -$1.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.7% to $92.24 million from $109.46 million last year.



Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$59.04 Mln. vs. -$100.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.92 vs. -$1.58 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.01 -Revenue (Q1): $92.24 Mln vs. $109.46 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $375 - $415 Mln



