

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STERIS plc (STE) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $187.2 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $52.3 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $229.2 million or $2.30 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $1.38 billion from $1.21 billion last year.



STERIS plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $187.2 Mln. vs. $52.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.88 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.15 -Revenue (Q1): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.55 to $8.75



