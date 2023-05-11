

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at Euro800 million, or Euro1.83 per share. This compares with Euro884 million, or Euro2.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to Euro5.293 billion from Euro5.198 billion last year.



Merck KGaA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): Euro800 Mln. vs. Euro884 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): Euro1.83 vs. Euro2.02 last year. -Revenue (Q1): Euro5.293 Bln vs. Euro5.198 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: €8.80 - €9.90 Full year revenue guidance: €21.2Bln - €22.7Bln



