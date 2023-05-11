

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK), German manufacturer of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles, reported that its EBIT for the first quarter of 2023 rose to 190.1 million euros from 181.5 million euros in the prior year.



Earnings per share were 0.77 euros, unchanged from last year.



Order intake for the first quarter of 2023 rose by 3.2% year over year to 2.18 billion euros from last year.



Group's sales rose 14.3% to 1.91 billion euros from 1.67 billion euros in the prior year.



The Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG has decided to amend its previous target of halving emissions by 2030, compared with the base year 2018, and raise it to 75% reduction.



Knorr-Bremse confirmed its financial guidance for the 2023 fiscal year. The company expects revenue to be between 7.30 billion euros and 7.70 billion euros, and an operating EBIT margin of 10.5% to 12.0% for the 2023 fiscal year.



