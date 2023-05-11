

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Industrial services provider Bilfinger SE (BFLBY.PK) Thursday reported a profit of 7 million euros or 0.18 euros per share for the first quarter, compared with a loss of 7 million euros or 0.16 euros per share in the comparable period last year, helped by growth in all segments.



Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation, or EBITDA increased to 46 million euros from 32 million euros a year ago.



Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, and Amortisation, or EBITA rose to 22 million euros from 9 million euros last year.



The company said its quarterly revenue was 1.053 billion euros, a 12% organic growth driven by all segments and was partly benefitting from a mild winter.



Orders received by the Bilfinger Group in the first quarter increased by 24 percent to 1.385 billion euros.



Looking forward, the company has confirmed its full-year revenue outlook in the range of 4.3 billion euros- 4.6 billion euros.



