

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German copper producer Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) on Thursday posted IFRS consolidated earnings before taxes of 203 million euros for the half year. This compares to last year's 686 million euros.



The Group's operating earnings before taxes or EBT for the period slid to 291 million euros from previous year's 331 million euros.



Revenues in the first half reached 8.78 billion euros, compared to 9.26 billion euros a year ago.



Looking ahead to the full year, the multi-metal supplier now anticipates an operating EBT in the range of 450 million - 550 million euros, compared to previous forecast range of 400 million - 500 million euros.



