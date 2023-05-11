

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G), on Thursday, reported first-quarter earnings after taxes of EUR 56.9 million versus EUR 52.9 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings rose 7.5% to EUR 0.45 from EUR 0.42 earned a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter amounted to EUR 1.54 billion, 11.6% higher than the previous year's revenue of EUR 1.38 billion.



'Our Q1 figures are in line with our goals for the fiscal year or, as far as the revenue growth is concerned, even higher. Despite the still rather weak macroeconomic setting, we thus remain confident with regard to the performance of Bechtle AG in the 40th year of our corporate history,' said Dr. Thomas Olemotz.



