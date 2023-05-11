NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology Ag (SMTGF.PK) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled Euro51.7 million, or Euro1.49 per share. This compares with Euro3.0 million, or Euro0.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 66.5% to Euro367.2 million from Euro220.6 million last year.
-Earnings (Q1): Euro51.7 Mln. vs. Euro3.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): Euro1.49 vs. Euro0.09 last year. -Revenue (Q1): Euro367.2 Mln vs. Euro220.6 Mln last year.
