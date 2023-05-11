

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology Ag (SMTGF.PK) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled Euro51.7 million, or Euro1.49 per share. This compares with Euro3.0 million, or Euro0.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 66.5% to Euro367.2 million from Euro220.6 million last year.



SMA Solar Technology Ag earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): Euro51.7 Mln. vs. Euro3.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): Euro1.49 vs. Euro0.09 last year. -Revenue (Q1): Euro367.2 Mln vs. Euro220.6 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken