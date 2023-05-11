

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa AG (BYWG) Thursday reported revenue of 6.3 billion euros for the first quarter, flat with the comparable period last year.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT in the quarter declined to 91.8 million euros from 144.9 million euros a year ago. The company said that it had an exceptional first quarter last year, and EBIT of the latest quarter exceeded the figures of other previous years.



'The global trends that we at BayWa serve through our business divisions remain intact, as the strong figures for the first quarter of this year also show,' said BayWa Chief Executive Officer Marcus Pöllinger.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken