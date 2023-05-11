

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group plc (III.L), a private equity and venture capital company, Thursday reported an operating profit before tax of 4.575 billion pounds for the full year, higher than 4.018 billion pounds in the previous year.



Net profit increased to 4.573 billion pounds or 473.8p per share from 4.013 billion pounds or 414.3p per share last year.



Gross investment return for the year grew to 4.666 billion pounds from 4.079 billion pounds a year ago.



The company's Board has recommended a second fiscal 2023 dividend of 29.75 pence per share, up from 27.25 pence per share paid last year.



Looking forward, Simon Borrows, Chief Executive commented, 'Whilst we expect macroeconomic conditions to remain challenging in the near term, we have started FY2024 with good momentum and are confident that we have the right people, portfolio and processes to continue to deliver consistent returns for our shareholders through the cycle.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken