

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV plc (ITV.L) reported that its first quarter total external revenue was down 7% at 776 million pounds. Total revenue was 952 million pounds, down 5%. Total ITV Studios revenue was flat at 457 million pounds. ITV Media & Entertainment revenue was down 9% at 495 million pounds, with total advertising revenue down 10%. Digital advertising revenue was up 30% at 87 million pounds.



Carolyn McCall, ITV Chief Executive, said: 'With a strong pipeline of content and committed revenues, it is on track to deliver mid-single digit revenue growth over the full year, ahead of the market.'



The Group stated that it remains committed to delivering 15 million pounds of cost savings in 2023 as part of previously announced 50 million pounds cost saving target by 2026.



