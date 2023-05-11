

KOBE (dpa-AFX) - Kobe Steel Ltd. (KBSTY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 increased to 72.57 billion yen from 60.08 billion yen in the prior year.



But operating profit for the year decreased by 1.2 billion yen year on year to 86.3 billion yen due to a decline in sales volume in the raw materials businesses and construction machinery business, cost increases centered on fixed costs, and a decrease in inventory valuation gains despite a significant improvement in steel and metal spreads.



Net sales for fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 increased by 389.9 billion yen year-on-year to 2.47 trillion yen.



Kobe Steel has decided to pay a year-end dividend of 25 yen per share for fiscal 2022; a total of 40 yen for the full fiscal year 2022.



Kobe Steel anticipates consolidated net sales of about 2.680 trillion yen, operating profit of about 150 billion yen, ordinary profit of approximately 130 billion yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent of approximately 100 billion yen for fiscal 2023.



